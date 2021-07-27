Brokerages Set Prada S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:PRDSY) PT at $57.40

Shares of Prada S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:PRDSY) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have assigned a hold recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $57.40.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Prada from $52.00 to $57.40 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th.

Get Prada alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:PRDSY traded up $0.81 on Tuesday, hitting $13.93. 1,476 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,374. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $13.97. Prada has a 1-year low of $6.88 and a 1-year high of $15.04.

Prada S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, designs, produces, and distributes leather goods, handbags, footwear, apparel, and accessories in Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Japan, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers its products under the Prada, Miu Miu, Church's, and Car Shoe brands.

Further Reading: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Prada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.