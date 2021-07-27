Brokers Offer Predictions for Synovus Financial Corp.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSE:SNV)

Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) – Investment analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for Synovus Financial in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, July 23rd. DA Davidson analyst K. Fitzsimmons forecasts that the bank will post earnings of $1.03 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Synovus Financial’s FY2021 earnings at $4.47 EPS.

Get Synovus Financial alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on SNV. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Synovus Financial from $54.50 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Synovus Financial from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Synovus Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Synovus Financial from $42.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Synovus Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.15.

Shares of SNV opened at $41.05 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.10 billion, a PE ratio of 10.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.61. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.51. Synovus Financial has a 12-month low of $19.39 and a 12-month high of $50.51.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The bank reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.17. Synovus Financial had a net margin of 28.77% and a return on equity of 14.65%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.23 earnings per share.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 17th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 16th. Synovus Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.77%.

In other news, EVP Mark G. Holladay sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.28, for a total value of $66,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 61,787 shares in the company, valued at $2,735,928.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John L. Stallworth bought 1,920 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $47.21 per share, with a total value of $90,643.20. Corporate insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SNV. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Synovus Financial by 21.5% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 20,076 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $650,000 after acquiring an additional 3,555 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Synovus Financial by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,656 shares of the bank’s stock worth $507,000 after buying an additional 1,020 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its position in shares of Synovus Financial by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 46,600 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,508,000 after buying an additional 4,300 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Synovus Financial by 28.5% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 448,522 shares of the bank’s stock worth $14,519,000 after buying an additional 99,612 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in shares of Synovus Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $608,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.31% of the company’s stock.

Synovus Financial Company Profile

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Financial Management Services. The company's commercial banking services include treasury management, asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate loans.

Further Reading: Percentage Gainers

Receive News & Ratings for Synovus Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synovus Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.