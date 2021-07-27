Brooks Automation, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKS) Receives $92.11 Average PT from Brokerages

Brooks Automation, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKS) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the ten analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $92.11.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BRKS. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Brooks Automation from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Brooks Automation from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Brooks Automation from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Brooks Automation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Brooks Automation from $111.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th.

In other Brooks Automation news, CEO Stephen S. Schwartz sold 19,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $1,852,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 332,711 shares in the company, valued at $31,607,545. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider David Pietrantoni sold 2,000 shares of Brooks Automation stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $190,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 27,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,618,485. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 51,973 shares of company stock valued at $4,842,566 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.62% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BRKS. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of Brooks Automation during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in Brooks Automation during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in Brooks Automation by 38.5% during the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 755 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. purchased a new position in Brooks Automation during the first quarter worth about $109,000. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new position in Brooks Automation during the first quarter worth about $204,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:BRKS opened at $88.44 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.75 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a current ratio of 2.73. The company has a 50 day moving average of $94.29. Brooks Automation has a one year low of $42.65 and a one year high of $108.72.

Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $287.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $272.88 million. Brooks Automation had a net margin of 9.22% and a return on equity of 11.28%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Brooks Automation will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. Brooks Automation’s payout ratio is 31.75%.

About Brooks Automation

Brooks Automation, Inc provides manufacturing automation solutions for the semiconductor industry, and life science sample-based services and solutions for the life sciences market worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Brooks Semiconductor Solutions Group, Brooks Life Sciences Services, and Brooks Life Sciences Products.

