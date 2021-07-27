Builders FirstSource Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:BLDR)

Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR) saw unusually large options trading on Monday. Stock traders purchased 6,376 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 1,535% compared to the average volume of 390 put options.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BLDR. FMR LLC grew its stake in Builders FirstSource by 9.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,703,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,718,000 after acquiring an additional 147,779 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 192.1% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 119,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,596,000 after buying an additional 78,703 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 150,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,155,000 after buying an additional 12,086 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 50,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,058,000 after buying an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,072,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,567,000 after buying an additional 189,230 shares during the last quarter. 98.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Builders FirstSource alerts:

Shares of BLDR stock opened at $44.01 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.91 and a beta of 2.41. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.92. Builders FirstSource has a fifty-two week low of $22.50 and a fifty-two week high of $53.99.

Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.29. Builders FirstSource had a return on equity of 27.49% and a net margin of 4.36%. The firm had revenue of $4.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 133.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Builders FirstSource will post 4.69 EPS for the current year.

BLDR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Truist Securities increased their target price on Builders FirstSource from $52.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Builders FirstSource from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Truist raised their price objective on Builders FirstSource from $52.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Barclays raised their price objective on Builders FirstSource from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BTIG Research reduced their price objective on Builders FirstSource from $67.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.93.

Builders FirstSource Company Profile

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Northeast, Southeast, South, and West.

Further Reading: Derivative

Receive News & Ratings for Builders FirstSource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Builders FirstSource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.