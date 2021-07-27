Builders FirstSource Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:BLDR)

Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR) saw unusually large options trading on Monday. Stock traders purchased 6,376 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 1,535% compared to the average volume of 390 put options.
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BLDR. FMR LLC grew its stake in Builders FirstSource by 9.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,703,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,718,000 after acquiring an additional 147,779 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 192.1% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 119,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,596,000 after buying an additional 78,703 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 150,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,155,000 after buying an additional 12,086 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 50,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,058,000 after buying an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,072,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,567,000 after buying an additional 189,230 shares during the last quarter. 98.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Shares of BLDR stock opened at $44.01 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.91 and a beta of 2.41. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.92. Builders FirstSource has a fifty-two week low of $22.50 and a fifty-two week high of $53.99.
BLDR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Truist Securities increased their target price on Builders FirstSource from $52.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Builders FirstSource from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Truist raised their price objective on Builders FirstSource from $52.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Barclays raised their price objective on Builders FirstSource from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BTIG Research reduced their price objective on Builders FirstSource from $67.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.93.
Builders FirstSource Company Profile
Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Northeast, Southeast, South, and West.
