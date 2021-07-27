Business First Bancshares (NASDAQ:BFST) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Business First Bancshares (NASDAQ:BFST) posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.03), Fidelity Earnings reports. Business First Bancshares had a return on equity of 11.20% and a net margin of 19.72%.
Shares of NASDAQ BFST traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $23.41. 689 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 52,695. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Business First Bancshares has a 12 month low of $12.12 and a 12 month high of $24.95. The business has a 50 day moving average of $23.42. The company has a market capitalization of $486.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.61 and a beta of 0.87.
Several research firms have weighed in on BFST. DA Davidson raised Business First Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $26.50 to $27.50 in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. TheStreet raised Business First Bancshares from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Business First Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st.
Business First Bancshares Company Profile
Business First Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for b1BANK that provides various banking products and services. It offers various deposit products and services, including a range of checking, demand, money market, time, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and remote deposit capture and direct deposit services.
