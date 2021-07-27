Business First Bancshares (NASDAQ:BFST) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Business First Bancshares (NASDAQ:BFST) posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.03), Fidelity Earnings reports. Business First Bancshares had a return on equity of 11.20% and a net margin of 19.72%.

Shares of NASDAQ BFST traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $23.41. 689 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 52,695. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Business First Bancshares has a 12 month low of $12.12 and a 12 month high of $24.95. The business has a 50 day moving average of $23.42. The company has a market capitalization of $486.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.61 and a beta of 0.87.

Several research firms have weighed in on BFST. DA Davidson raised Business First Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $26.50 to $27.50 in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. TheStreet raised Business First Bancshares from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Business First Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st.

In related news, Director James J. Buquet III sold 7,464 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.85, for a total value of $178,016.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 57,552 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,372,615.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director John P. Ducrest purchased 4,550 shares of Business First Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $23.93 per share, with a total value of $108,881.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,550 shares in the company, valued at $108,881.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

Business First Bancshares Company Profile

Business First Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for b1BANK that provides various banking products and services. It offers various deposit products and services, including a range of checking, demand, money market, time, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and remote deposit capture and direct deposit services.

