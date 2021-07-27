Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.10 EPS

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) posted its earnings results on Sunday. The software maker reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 23.34% and a return on equity of 27.00%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.66 earnings per share.

Shares of CDNS stock traded down $3.22 on Tuesday, hitting $141.75. The stock had a trading volume of 21,613 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,028,006. Cadence Design Systems has a twelve month low of $97.45 and a twelve month high of $149.08. The firm has a market cap of $39.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.95, a P/E/G ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.70. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $132.57.

In related news, CEO Lip Bu Tan sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.47, for a total value of $6,073,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 793,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $96,434,304.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Paul Cunningham sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.97, for a total transaction of $133,970.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 100,218 shares in the company, valued at $13,426,205.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 153,000 shares of company stock valued at $19,856,350 in the last three months. 2.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CDNS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Westpark Capital initiated coverage on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $168.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $162.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company set a $137.72 price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $156.00 price objective for the company. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Cadence Design Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.19.

About Cadence Design Systems

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

