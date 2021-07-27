Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.140-$3.200 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.020. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.93 billion-$2.97 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.90 billion.Cadence Design Systems also updated its FY21 guidance to $3.14-3.20 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. They set a buy rating and a $156.00 target price on the stock. Westpark Capital assumed coverage on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a buy rating and a $168.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $162.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $160.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cadence Design Systems presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $151.19.

NASDAQ:CDNS traded down $3.22 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $141.75. The stock had a trading volume of 21,613 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,028,006. Cadence Design Systems has a one year low of $97.45 and a one year high of $149.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.70. The stock has a market cap of $39.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $132.57.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The software maker reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.10. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 23.34% and a return on equity of 27.00%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cadence Design Systems will post 2.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Lip Bu Tan sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.09, for a total transaction of $6,504,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 793,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $103,277,670.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Paul Cunningham sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.29, for a total transaction of $129,290.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 101,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,086,475.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 153,000 shares of company stock valued at $19,856,350 in the last three months. 2.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cadence Design Systems Company Profile

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

