CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $605.43 Million

Equities analysts predict that CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) will report $605.43 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for CAE’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $626.73 million and the lowest is $576.88 million. CAE reported sales of $397.14 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 52.4%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 11th.

On average, analysts expect that CAE will report full year sales of $2.88 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.68 billion to $3.01 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $3.35 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.89 billion to $3.55 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow CAE.

CAE (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The aerospace company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $894.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $878.95 million. CAE had a positive return on equity of 4.94% and a negative net margin of 1.35%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. CIBC lowered their price objective on CAE from C$44.00 to C$43.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered CAE from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. TD Securities reduced their target price on CAE from C$40.00 to C$39.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of CAE from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of CAE from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.30.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Blueshift Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of CAE by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 8,934 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of CAE by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 10,978 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $343,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in shares of CAE by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 9,164 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S raised its stake in shares of CAE by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 29,679 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $846,000 after acquiring an additional 647 shares during the period. Finally, Auxier Asset Management increased its stake in CAE by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Auxier Asset Management now owns 30,935 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $881,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. 61.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CAE stock traded down $0.41 during trading on Friday, reaching $30.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,860 shares, compared to its average volume of 369,516. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -252.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 1.83. CAE has a 1-year low of $13.80 and a 1-year high of $32.19. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $30.59.

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies simulation equipment and training solutions to defense and security markets, commercial airlines, business aircraft operators, helicopter operators, aircraft manufacturers, and healthcare education and service providers worldwide.

