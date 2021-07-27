Caladrius Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLBS) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Caladrius Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLBS) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Caladrius Biosciences, Inc. is an immunotherapy company which specializes in cell process optimization, development and manufacturing. Its product candidate consists of NBS20, a targeted cancer immunotherapy product for the treatment of metastatic melanoma; NBS10, an ischemic repair product to preserve heart muscle function following an acute myocardial infarction and NBS03D, an immune modulation product for the treatment of diabetes which are in different clinical trials. Caladrius Biosciences, Inc., formerly known as NeoStem, Inc., is headquartered in New York. “

Separately, Brookline Capital Management reiterated a buy rating on shares of Caladrius Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd.

Caladrius Biosciences stock opened at $1.40 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.52. The company has a market capitalization of $83.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.38 and a beta of 1.06. Caladrius Biosciences has a 1-year low of $1.25 and a 1-year high of $4.89.

Caladrius Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLBS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.10). Analysts predict that Caladrius Biosciences will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CLBS. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Caladrius Biosciences by 3,340.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,037,975 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,003,000 after buying an additional 1,007,808 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Caladrius Biosciences by 39.6% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,460,155 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,818,000 after buying an additional 414,300 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Caladrius Biosciences by 583.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 318,153 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $614,000 after buying an additional 271,615 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Caladrius Biosciences by 398.3% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 85,855 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 68,627 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Caladrius Biosciences by 533.0% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 70,537 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 59,393 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.22% of the company’s stock.

About Caladrius Biosciences

Caladrius Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing cellular therapies to reverse disease and/or promote the regeneration of damaged tissue. Its product candidates include HONEDRA, a recipient of SAKIGAKE designation that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of critical limb ischemia; OLOGO, a regenerative medicine advanced therapy for treating no-option refractory disabling angina; CLBS16 that is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of coronary microvascular dysfunction; and CLBS201, a CD34+ cell therapy for the treatment of pre-dialysis patients with chronic kidney disease.

