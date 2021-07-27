California State Teachers Retirement System Has $8.27 Million Holdings in Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC)

California State Teachers Retirement System reduced its stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC) by 0.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 159,002 shares of the company’s stock after selling 654 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Tenet Healthcare were worth $8,268,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Tenet Healthcare during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Tenet Healthcare in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 324.9% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 666 shares in the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tenet Healthcare in the 1st quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tenet Healthcare in the 1st quarter valued at $63,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE THC opened at $71.67 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $7.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.92 and a beta of 2.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.91. Tenet Healthcare Co. has a 1 year low of $21.34 and a 1 year high of $73.65. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.38.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.52. The business had revenue of $4.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.78 billion. Tenet Healthcare had a net margin of 2.26% and a return on equity of 60.15%. Tenet Healthcare’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.26 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Tenet Healthcare Co. will post 5.67 EPS for the current year.

THC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a research note on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.84 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $69.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a report on Friday, June 18th. Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $56.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Tenet Healthcare currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.60.

In related news, EVP Howard Hacker sold 6,382 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.70, for a total value of $425,679.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider R. Scott Ramsey sold 8,662 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.04, for a total transaction of $554,714.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,197 shares of company stock worth $1,371,540 over the last quarter. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Tenet Healthcare Company Profile

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company. The company operates in three segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

