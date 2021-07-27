Calix (NYSE:CALX) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.11 EPS

Calix (NYSE:CALX) released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The communications equipment provider reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.11, Fidelity Earnings reports. Calix had a net margin of 10.15% and a return on equity of 29.40%.

NYSE:CALX traded down $3.62 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $44.21. 30,244 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 508,240. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $45.22. The company has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.65 and a beta of 1.56. Calix has a 1-year low of $17.08 and a 1-year high of $49.99.

In other Calix news, COO Michael Weening sold 8,419 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.00, for a total value of $412,531.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director J Daniel Plants sold 275,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.81, for a total transaction of $12,872,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 575,000 shares of company stock worth $27,572,750. 16.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Calix in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Calix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. BWS Financial started coverage on Calix in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They set a “sell” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Northland Securities raised their target price on Calix from $30.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Calix from $40.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Calix has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.50.

About Calix

Calix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud and software platforms, and systems and services in the United States, the Middle East, Canada, Europe, the Caribbean, and internationally. The company's cloud and software platforms, and systems and services enable communication service providers (CSPs) to provide a range of services.

