Calix (NYSE:CALX) Releases Q3 Earnings Guidance

Calix (NYSE:CALX) updated its third quarter earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.26-$0.30 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.24. The company issued revenue guidance of $164-$170 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $156.40 million.Calix also updated its Q3 2021 guidance to $0.260-$0.300 EPS.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. BWS Financial assumed coverage on Calix in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They issued a sell rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Barrington Research assumed coverage on Calix in a research report on Friday. They issued an outperform rating and a $58.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Calix from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Calix in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They issued a buy rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Finally, Northland Securities raised their target price on Calix from $30.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $41.50.

Shares of Calix stock traded down $2.68 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $45.15. The company had a trading volume of 19,882 shares, compared to its average volume of 508,240. Calix has a one year low of $17.08 and a one year high of $49.99. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $45.22. The company has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.65 and a beta of 1.56.

Calix (NYSE:CALX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.11. Calix had a return on equity of 29.40% and a net margin of 10.15%. Research analysts forecast that Calix will post 0.82 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director J Daniel Plants sold 275,000 shares of Calix stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.81, for a total transaction of $12,872,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Michael Weening sold 291,581 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.00, for a total value of $14,287,469.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 575,000 shares of company stock valued at $27,572,750 in the last three months. 16.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Calix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud and software platforms, and systems and services in the United States, the Middle East, Canada, Europe, the Caribbean, and internationally. The company's cloud and software platforms, and systems and services enable communication service providers (CSPs) to provide a range of services.

