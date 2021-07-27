Canaan (NASDAQ:CAN) Stock Price Down 9.7%

Canaan Inc. (NASDAQ:CAN) dropped 9.7% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $6.01 and last traded at $6.03. Approximately 75,741 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 5,147,087 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.68.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Canaan from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $940.99 million, a PE ratio of -35.70 and a beta of 4.23. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.10.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CAN. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in Canaan during the fourth quarter worth $113,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in shares of Canaan in the fourth quarter valued at about $368,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Canaan in the fourth quarter worth about $233,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Canaan in the fourth quarter worth about $429,000. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Canaan in the first quarter worth about $263,000. 14.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Canaan Company Profile (NASDAQ:CAN)

Canaan Inc engages in the research, design, and sale of integrated circuit (IC) final system products by integrating IC products for bitcoin mining and related components primarily in the People's Republic of China. It is also involved in the assembly of system products; and supply chain and distribution of system products.

