Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Acquires 78,596 Shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) by 66.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 196,675 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 78,596 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $13,462,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Otis Worldwide during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Otis Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Otis Worldwide by 67.2% during the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 403 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Otis Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 1,280.0% during the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 414 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on OTIS. Barclays upped their price objective on Otis Worldwide from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Otis Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Otis Worldwide from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. HSBC raised Otis Worldwide from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Otis Worldwide in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.38.

Shares of Otis Worldwide stock opened at $89.06 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $38.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.80 and a beta of 0.87. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 12 month low of $57.60 and a 12 month high of $90.20. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.53.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.08. Otis Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 33.25% and a net margin of 7.95%. Equities analysts forecast that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Otis Worldwide news, insider Peiming Zheng sold 15,234 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.67, for a total transaction of $1,198,458.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 19,022 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,496,460.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

About Otis Worldwide

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

