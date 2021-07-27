Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Boosts Stock Holdings in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST) by 10.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,128,545 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 104,234 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned 0.23% of Vistra worth $19,953,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Silver Point Capital L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Vistra in the 1st quarter worth $26,520,000. Zimmer Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Vistra in the 1st quarter worth $66,300,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Vistra in the 1st quarter worth $3,476,000. Glendon Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Vistra by 35.6% in the 1st quarter. Glendon Capital Management LP now owns 3,371,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,604,000 after buying an additional 885,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of Vistra in the 1st quarter worth $1,768,000. 87.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on VST. Bank of America upgraded shares of Vistra from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $23.00 in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Vistra from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Vistra from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Vistra from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Vistra from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Vistra presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.00.

In other news, CFO James A. Burke acquired 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.85 per share, with a total value of $475,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Brian K. Ferraioli acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.75 per share, for a total transaction of $47,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 244,010 shares in the company, valued at $3,843,157.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders bought 43,000 shares of company stock valued at $682,270. Company insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:VST opened at $19.10 on Tuesday. Vistra Corp. has a one year low of $15.47 and a one year high of $24.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.68. The company has a market cap of $9.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.32 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.94.

Vistra (NYSE:VST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($4.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.34) by ($1.87). Vistra had a negative net margin of 12.41% and a negative return on equity of 17.81%. The business had revenue of $3.21 billion during the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that Vistra Corp. will post -0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.14%. Vistra’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.54%.

About Vistra

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the electricity business in the United States. It operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. The company retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across 20 states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

