Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Has $11.03 Million Stock Position in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in shares of Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) by 448.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 320,438 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 262,007 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned approximately 0.07% of Rollins worth $11,029,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ROL. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its holdings in shares of Rollins by 15.2% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 20,823,837 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $609,850,000 after purchasing an additional 2,755,358 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Rollins during the fourth quarter valued at about $89,728,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Rollins by 16.4% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,768,049 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $267,376,000 after purchasing an additional 1,094,319 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in shares of Rollins during the first quarter valued at about $29,626,000. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Rollins by 11.4% during the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 5,660,740 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $194,843,000 after purchasing an additional 579,401 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.25% of the company’s stock.

ROL opened at $37.37 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Rollins, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.44 and a fifty-two week high of $43.00. The firm has a market cap of $18.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.01 and a beta of 0.51. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.59.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $535.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $517.60 million. Rollins had a net margin of 14.04% and a return on equity of 31.56%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.13 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Rollins, Inc. will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ROL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Rollins from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rollins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, April 30th.

Rollins, Inc engages in the provision of pest and termite control services through its wholly-owned subsidiaries to both residential and commercial customers in United States, Canada, Central America, South America, the Caribbean, the Middle East, Asia, the Mediterranean, Europe, Africa, Mexico, and Australia.

