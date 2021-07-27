Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Has $12.58 Million Holdings in Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE:NLSN)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE:NLSN) by 5,000,000.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 500,010 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 500,000 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in Nielsen were worth $12,575,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NLSN. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Nielsen by 120.6% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,476 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 807 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Nielsen by 170.0% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,379 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,498 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Nielsen by 29.7% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,054 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the period. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Nielsen in the 1st quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Nielsen in the 1st quarter valued at about $56,000.

Shares of NYSE NLSN opened at $24.40 on Tuesday. Nielsen Holdings plc has a fifty-two week low of $13.13 and a fifty-two week high of $28.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The company has a market cap of $8.75 billion, a PE ratio of 13.95 and a beta of 1.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $25.47.

Nielsen (NYSE:NLSN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The business services provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.15. Nielsen had a return on equity of 25.28% and a net margin of 10.46%. The business had revenue of $863.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $847.47 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.29 earnings per share. Nielsen’s quarterly revenue was down 44.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Nielsen Holdings plc will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 18th. Nielsen’s payout ratio is currently 15.79%.

Several research firms have issued reports on NLSN. Citigroup downgraded Nielsen from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $27.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Nielsen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Nielsen from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Nielsen from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $29.00 price objective (up previously from $27.00) on shares of Nielsen in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.83.

Nielsen Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a measurement and data analytics company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Nielsen Global Media (Media) and Nielsen Global Connect (Connect). The Media segment provides viewership and listening data, and analytics principally to media publishers and marketers, and advertising agencies for television, radio, digital viewing, and listening platforms.

