Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Makes New $18.44 Million Investment in Yatsen Holding Limited (NYSE:YSG)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in Yatsen Holding Limited (NYSE:YSG) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 1,493,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,442,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in YSG. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Yatsen in the fourth quarter worth $666,000. FIL Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Yatsen in the 4th quarter valued at $21,735,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in shares of Yatsen in the 4th quarter valued at $75,007,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in shares of Yatsen in the 4th quarter valued at $721,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of Yatsen in the 4th quarter valued at $28,027,000. 18.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

YSG opened at $6.25 on Tuesday. Yatsen Holding Limited has a fifty-two week low of $5.83 and a fifty-two week high of $25.47. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.37. The stock has a market cap of $2.48 billion and a P/E ratio of -2.13.

Yatsen (NYSE:YSG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $220.47 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that Yatsen Holding Limited will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

YSG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James assumed coverage on Yatsen in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Yatsen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, 86 Research assumed coverage on Yatsen in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.30.

Yatsen Holding Limited engages in the development and sale of beauty products under the brands of Perfect Diary, Little Ondine, and Abby's Choice in the People's Republic of China. The company offers color cosmetics, eye makeup, lip makeup, face makeup, skincare, and nail products; makeup tools and accessories, including brush sets, cotton cosmetic pads, mirrors, and makeup sponges; kits; and other products, such as perfumes and cross-over products, including beauty devices and colored contact lenses.

