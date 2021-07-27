Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Raises Stake in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) by 107.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 390,288 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 202,288 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $14,675,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CAG. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 20,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $741,000 after purchasing an additional 1,375 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 13,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $488,000 after purchasing an additional 1,246 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 134,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,865,000 after purchasing an additional 10,692 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 42.3% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 49,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,802,000 after purchasing an additional 14,782 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 20.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,456,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,322,000 after purchasing an additional 579,210 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Conagra Brands alerts:

A number of brokerages recently commented on CAG. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Conagra Brands from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Conagra Brands from $42.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Conagra Brands from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Stifel Nicolaus cut Conagra Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $39.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Bank of America cut Conagra Brands from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $44.00 to $36.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Conagra Brands has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.90.

CAG stock opened at $34.25 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market cap of $16.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $36.53. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.55 and a 1 year high of $39.34.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.71 billion. Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 15.33% and a net margin of 11.61%. Conagra Brands’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.3125 per share. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 2nd. This is a positive change from Conagra Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.67%.

In other news, Director Thomas K. Brown sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.54, for a total transaction of $412,940.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Colleen Batcheler sold 6,210 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.96, for a total value of $217,101.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,829,063 shares of company stock worth $106,355,714 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Conagra Brands Company Profile

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company in North America. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products in various retail channels in the United States.

Read More: Do stock splits help investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG).

Receive News & Ratings for Conagra Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conagra Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.