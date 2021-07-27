Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (CDPYF) To Go Ex-Dividend on July 29th

Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CDPYF) declared a dividend on Tuesday, July 20th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be paid a dividend of 1.0959 per share on Monday, August 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th.

Shares of CDPYF stock opened at $48.85 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $47.40. Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52-week low of $31.35 and a 52-week high of $49.72.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CDPYF. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$59.00 to C$62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$63.00 to C$67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$59.00 to C$62.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. CIBC upped their price target on Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$56.00 to C$60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Desjardins upped their price target on Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$57.00 to C$62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.61.

CAPREIT is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts. CAPREIT owns approximately 57,000 suites, including townhomes and manufactured housing sites, in Canada and, indirectly through its investment in ERES, approximately 5,800 suites in the Netherlands. CAPREIT manages approximately 61,200 of its owned suites in Canada and Netherlands, and additionally approximately 3,800 suites in Ireland as at September 30, 2020.

