Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ) Shares Acquired by Man Group plc

Man Group plc increased its position in shares of Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ) by 128.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 71,791 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,424 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc owned 0.12% of Canadian Solar worth $3,563,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CSIQ. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian Solar in the first quarter valued at $516,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Canadian Solar by 59.4% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 23,536 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $1,168,000 after acquiring an additional 8,766 shares in the last quarter. CoreCommodity Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Canadian Solar by 2.9% in the first quarter. CoreCommodity Management LLC now owns 68,783 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $3,414,000 after acquiring an additional 1,958 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in Canadian Solar by 116.6% during the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 9,106 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $452,000 after buying an additional 4,902 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Canadian Solar during the first quarter valued at approximately $250,000. 45.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CSIQ stock opened at $38.06 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $39.99. The company has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a PE ratio of 54.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.41. Canadian Solar Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.65 and a 52-week high of $67.39.

Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The solar energy provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.08. Canadian Solar had a net margin of 1.57% and a return on equity of 2.44%. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.84 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 31.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Canadian Solar Inc. will post 1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CSIQ has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Canadian Solar from $63.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. cut their price objective on Canadian Solar from $63.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Canadian Solar from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Canadian Solar from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.22.

Canadian Solar Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells solar ingots, wafers, cells, modules, and other solar power products. The company operates through two segments, Module and System Solutions (MSS), and Energy. The MSS segment engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of a range of solar power products, including standard solar modules, specialty solar products, and solar system kits that are a ready-to-install packages comprising inverters, racking systems, and other accessories.

