Cantor Fitzgerald Downgrades Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM) to Neutral

Cantor Fitzgerald lowered shares of Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has $3.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock, down from their previous price target of $23.00. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Adverum Biotechnologies’ FY2022 earnings at ($1.50) EPS.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on ADVM. Truist lowered Adverum Biotechnologies from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a sector perform rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of Adverum Biotechnologies in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Adverum Biotechnologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Chardan Capital reissued a neutral rating on shares of Adverum Biotechnologies in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, SVB Leerink reissued a market perform rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Adverum Biotechnologies in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $8.81.

Get Adverum Biotechnologies alerts:

ADVM stock opened at $2.43 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $237.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.80 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.44. Adverum Biotechnologies has a 1 year low of $2.26 and a 1 year high of $19.25.

Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $7.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.46 million. Research analysts anticipate that Adverum Biotechnologies will post -1.47 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies by 349.9% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,163 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 7,904 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $131,000. 97.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Adverum Biotechnologies

Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, develops gene therapy product candidates to treat ocular and rare diseases. Its lead product candidate is ADVM-022, a single intravitreal injection gene therapy candidate used for the treatment of patients with chronic retinal diseases, including wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema.

Featured Story: What is dividend yield?

Receive News & Ratings for Adverum Biotechnologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adverum Biotechnologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.