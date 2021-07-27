Cape ANN Savings Bank Cuts Stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Cape ANN Savings Bank lowered its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 10.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,549 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,620 shares during the quarter. Cape ANN Savings Bank’s holdings in AT&T were worth $955,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in T. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T during the third quarter worth about $453,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T during the fourth quarter worth about $340,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its position in shares of AT&T by 1,413.8% during the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,391 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 3,167 shares in the last quarter. Camden National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T during the fourth quarter worth about $278,000. Finally, Tacita Capital Inc purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.40% of the company’s stock.

In other AT&T news, CFO Pascal Desroches bought 3,056 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $29.06 per share, for a total transaction of $88,807.36. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 173,871 shares in the company, valued at $5,052,691.26. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO John T. Stankey bought 34,614 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $28.81 per share, for a total transaction of $997,229.34. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:T traded up $0.06 on Tuesday, reaching $28.24. The company had a trading volume of 858,171 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,355,606. AT&T Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.35 and a 52-week high of $33.88. The business has a 50 day moving average of $28.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $201.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -90.90, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The technology company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.10. AT&T had a positive return on equity of 12.78% and a negative net margin of 1.11%. The business had revenue of $44.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.39 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.83 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 3.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 9th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.37%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.41%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on T shares. Argus cut AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.09 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group upgraded AT&T from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $32.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, May 21st. Redburn Partners started coverage on AT&T in a report on Friday, June 25th. They set a “sell” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of AT&T in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut AT&T to an “equal weight” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, July 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.12.

AT&T Profile

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

