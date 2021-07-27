Cape ANN Savings Bank Increases Stock Holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Cape ANN Savings Bank lifted its stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 4.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,044 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Cape ANN Savings Bank’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $386,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in LMT. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in Lockheed Martin during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Lockheed Martin during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Cowa LLC purchased a new position in Lockheed Martin during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

In other Lockheed Martin news, CFO Kenneth R. Possenriede sold 2,787 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $387.53, for a total transaction of $1,080,046.11. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1 shares in the company, valued at approximately $387.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Lockheed Martin stock traded up $5.76 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $373.81. 29,354 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 860,000. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $382.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $103.89 billion, a PE ratio of 14.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.99. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1 year low of $319.81 and a 1 year high of $402.38.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The aerospace company reported $6.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.53 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $17.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.93 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.53% and a return on equity of 134.40%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.79 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $2.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $10.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is presently 41.87%.

LMT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Lockheed Martin from $384.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Lockheed Martin from $394.00 to $398.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $410.00 target price on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Lockheed Martin from $445.00 to $458.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Lockheed Martin in a research note on Friday, April 9th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lockheed Martin presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $405.50.

Lockheed Martin Profile

Lockheed Martin Corp. operates as a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS) and Space.

Featured Article: Non-Fungible Token (NFT) Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT).

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.