Cape ANN Savings Bank Sells 10,175 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Cape ANN Savings Bank lessened its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 81.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,283 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 10,175 shares during the quarter. Cape ANN Savings Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $210,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,133,953 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,022,766,000 after purchasing an additional 736,201 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,997,195 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $550,903,000 after purchasing an additional 331,431 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 5,672,965 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $521,119,000 after purchasing an additional 222,088 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 44.3% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,030,070 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $370,201,000 after purchasing an additional 1,237,135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,829,771 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $351,802,000 after purchasing an additional 29,346 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VNQ traded up $0.41 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $106.31. The company had a trading volume of 160,598 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,529,018. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $102.84. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $75.46 and a fifty-two week high of $106.52.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

