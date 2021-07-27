Capital Advisors Inc. OK Acquires 795 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Capital Advisors Inc. OK boosted its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 3.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 21,613 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 795 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up about 1.5% of Capital Advisors Inc. OK’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Capital Advisors Inc. OK’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $44,708,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 200.0% in the 1st quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 15 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. 31.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 18 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,400.00, for a total value of $43,200.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,349,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,614.63, for a total value of $7,843,890.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,182 shares in the company, valued at $13,549,012.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 69,312 shares of company stock worth $166,477,588. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Mizuho upped their price target on Alphabet from $2,350.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $2,350.00 to $2,510.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $2,525.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $2,755.00 to $3,350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,558.32.

GOOG stock traded down $75.20 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $2,717.69. 59,811 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 916,838. The firm has a market cap of $1.82 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.00. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,406.55 and a 12 month high of $2,794.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 3.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2,521.54.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $15.74 by $10.55. The company had revenue of $55.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.40 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.54% and a net margin of 26.11%. Alphabet’s quarterly revenue was up 34.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $9.87 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 90.15 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

