Capital Advisors Inc. OK Grows Position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Capital Advisors Inc. OK raised its position in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 16.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 113,861 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 15,776 shares during the quarter. Accenture comprises 1.0% of Capital Advisors Inc. OK’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Capital Advisors Inc. OK’s holdings in Accenture were worth $31,454,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Accenture in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in Accenture during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Accenture during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Accenture during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Summit Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in Accenture during the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Accenture stock traded down $1.65 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $317.33. 49,700 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,735,626. Accenture plc has a fifty-two week low of $210.42 and a fifty-two week high of $319.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $201.39 billion, a PE ratio of 35.68, a PEG ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $294.43.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.16. Accenture had a return on equity of 28.94% and a net margin of 12.06%. The firm had revenue of $13.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.81 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.90 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Accenture plc will post 8.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.18%.

In other news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 2,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $317.47, for a total value of $825,422.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 3,394 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.44, for a total value of $995,935.36. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 24,349 shares in the company, valued at $7,144,970.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 19,993 shares of company stock valued at $6,194,020. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on ACN shares. Susquehanna boosted their price target on Accenture from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Societe Generale boosted their price target on Accenture from $313.00 to $329.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Accenture from $302.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Accenture from $301.00 to $322.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Accenture from $305.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Accenture presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $311.44.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following segments: Communications, Media, and Technology; Financial Services; Health and Public Service; Products; Resources; and Other. The Communications, Media, and Technology segment serves communications, media, high-tech, and software and platform companies through acceleration and delivery of digital transformation, development of comprehensive and industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiency and business results.

