Capital Advisors Inc. OK Purchases 12,057 Shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Capital Advisors Inc. OK increased its holdings in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) by 8.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 162,764 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,057 shares during the quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $18,518,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPG. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 45.0% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 274 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Simon Property Group by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 2,456 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 3,466 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $394,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. SMH Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Simon Property Group by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. SMH Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 3,998 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $455,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC grew its position in Simon Property Group by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 5,046 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $574,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. 86.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:SPG traded down $1.80 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $125.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 68,617 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,177,355. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $128.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.53. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $59.03 and a 12 month high of $136.70. The stock has a market cap of $41.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.99, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.54.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by ($0.89). Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 40.13% and a net margin of 24.94%. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.43 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 9.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, July 2nd were given a dividend of $1.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.47%. This is a boost from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.47%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on SPG shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $120.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Truist increased their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $102.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Simon Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $112.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, April 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $128.13.

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

