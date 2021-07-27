Capital Advisors Inc. OK Raises Holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Capital Advisors Inc. OK lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 21.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 112,720 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,112 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Inc. OK’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $11,395,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VYM. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,302,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,033,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $710,966,000 after acquiring an additional 371,073 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC grew its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 2,201.6% in the 1st quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 387,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,182,000 after acquiring an additional 370,751 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,378,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,402,000 after acquiring an additional 369,295 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 112.1% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 516,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,249,000 after acquiring an additional 272,863 shares during the period.

VYM stock traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $104.93. The stock had a trading volume of 61,150 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,749,518. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 12-month low of $77.96 and a 12-month high of $108.71. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $105.54.

