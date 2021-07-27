Capital Advisors Inc. OK Trims Holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Capital Advisors Inc. OK decreased its stake in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 33.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 185,280 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 91,891 shares during the quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $24,753,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in Applied Materials during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Infini Master Fund purchased a new stake in Applied Materials in the first quarter valued at $337,000. Syverson Strege & Co purchased a new stake in Applied Materials in the first quarter valued at $39,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in Applied Materials by 42.1% in the fourth quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 297 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Finally, Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Applied Materials in the first quarter valued at $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. B. Riley lifted their target price on Applied Materials from $150.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Applied Materials from $133.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Applied Materials from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on Applied Materials from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Applied Materials from $137.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Applied Materials presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $153.58.

NASDAQ AMAT traded down $5.99 on Tuesday, hitting $132.49. 222,870 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,127,004. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $135.73. Applied Materials, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $54.15 and a fifty-two week high of $146.00. The stock has a market cap of $121.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.45.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.12. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 45.08% and a net margin of 22.35%. The company had revenue of $5.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.89 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 41.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 6.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 26th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 25th. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is 23.02%.

In related news, CEO Gary E. Dickerson sold 102,912 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.28, for a total value of $14,436,495.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Teri A. Little sold 13,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.03, for a total value of $1,863,405.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 318,671 shares of company stock worth $44,492,295. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of materials engineering solutions used to produce new chip and advanced display. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for deposition, etch, ion implantation, rapid thermal processing, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, and wafer level packaging.

