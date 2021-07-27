Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) Given New $174.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) had its target price hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $162.00 to $174.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

COF has been the subject of several other research reports. Bank of America decreased their price target on Capital One Financial from $194.00 to $190.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Capital One Financial from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a buy rating and set a $180.00 target price (up from $170.00) on shares of Capital One Financial in a report on Friday. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $130.00 to $155.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $170.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $161.33.

Shares of NYSE COF opened at $162.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.92. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $159.05. Capital One Financial has a 12 month low of $62.26 and a 12 month high of $168.00. The firm has a market cap of $73.29 billion, a PE ratio of 6.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.76.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $7.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.78 by $2.93. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 37.90% and a return on equity of 19.44%. The company had revenue of $7.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($2.21) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Capital One Financial will post 20.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.63%.

In other news, insider Michael Slocum sold 6,354 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.19, for a total transaction of $941,599.26. Following the sale, the insider now owns 63,042 shares in the company, valued at $9,342,193.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jory A. Berson sold 24,435 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.41, for a total value of $4,017,358.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 64,345 shares of company stock valued at $9,889,341 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.31% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rheos Capital Works Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. now owns 144,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,399,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. boosted its position in Capital One Financial by 88.0% during the second quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $424,000 after acquiring an additional 1,264 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its position in Capital One Financial by 2,639.3% in the 2nd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 10,957 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,526,000 after purchasing an additional 10,557 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Capital One Financial by 60.0% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 232,575 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,977,000 after buying an additional 87,174 shares during the period. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Capital One Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $654,000. Institutional investors own 90.02% of the company’s stock.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

