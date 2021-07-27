Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $187.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 16.33% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Capital One have outperformed the industry so far this year. Its earnings have surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the trailing four quarters. Its second-quarter 2021 results reflect improved consumer loan demand, provision benefits and higher expenses. Robust card and online-banking businesses, and a solid balance sheet are likely to keep aiding profits. With consumers gaining confidence in the economic recovery, there has been a gradual rise in the demand for consumer loans, which will support non-interest income growth. Though near-zero interest rates, deteriorating credit quality and higher operating expenses are major near-term concerns and might hurt financials, strategic inorganic expansion initiatives will support bottom-line growth. The company's impressive capital deployment plans will enhance shareholder value.”

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $145.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $194.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 target price (up previously from $170.00) on shares of Capital One Financial in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Stephens raised their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $152.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $164.16.

Shares of NYSE COF traded down $1.59 on Tuesday, reaching $160.75. 11,742 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,884,903. Capital One Financial has a 12 month low of $62.26 and a 12 month high of $168.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $159.05. The stock has a market cap of $72.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $7.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.78 by $2.93. The company had revenue of $7.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.13 billion. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 37.90% and a return on equity of 19.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($2.21) earnings per share. Analysts expect that Capital One Financial will post 20.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Jory A. Berson sold 24,435 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.41, for a total transaction of $4,017,358.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin S. Borgmann sold 16,778 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.93, for a total transaction of $2,465,191.54. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 56,856 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,353,852.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 64,345 shares of company stock worth $9,889,341. 1.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rheos Capital Works Inc. increased its holdings in Capital One Financial by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. now owns 144,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,399,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. increased its holdings in Capital One Financial by 88.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $424,000 after acquiring an additional 1,264 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 2,639.3% in the 2nd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 10,957 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,526,000 after buying an additional 10,557 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 60.0% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 232,575 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,977,000 after buying an additional 87,174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial in the 2nd quarter worth about $654,000. Institutional investors own 90.02% of the company’s stock.

Capital One Financial Company Profile

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

