Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI) Shares Bought by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI) by 84.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 70,750 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 32,350 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Capri were worth $3,608,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Capri by 183.2% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 572 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Capri by 138.0% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 595 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its holdings in Capri by 132.8% in the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 611 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Capri in the 1st quarter worth about $69,000. Finally, AGF Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Capri during the 1st quarter worth approximately $121,000. Institutional investors own 86.12% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Daniel Purefoy sold 3,520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.97, for a total transaction of $200,534.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 14,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $823,102.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE CPRI opened at $51.10 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 2.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Capri Holdings Limited has a 52-week low of $13.80 and a 52-week high of $59.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $53.83.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. Capri had a positive return on equity of 13.31% and a negative net margin of 1.53%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.11 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Capri Holdings Limited will post 3.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CPRI. OTR Global upgraded Capri to a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Capri from $48.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Capri from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. BTIG Research boosted their target price on Capri from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Capri from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.57.

Capri Holdings Limited designs, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel, footwear, and accessories in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company's Versace segment offers ready-to-wear, accessories, footwear, eyewear, watches, jewelry, fragrances, and home furnishings through a distribution network, including boutiques; and department and specialty stores, as well as through Versace e-commerce sites.

