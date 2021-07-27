Capstone Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:CSFFF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Capstone Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:CSFFF) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the seven research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $8.00.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CSFFF. CIBC reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Capstone Mining in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. TD Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Capstone Mining in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Capstone Mining from C$7.25 to C$8.00 in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Capstone Mining in a report on Monday, May 3rd.

Shares of OTCMKTS CSFFF opened at $4.35 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.18 and a beta of 2.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.27. Capstone Mining has a 1 year low of $0.75 and a 1 year high of $5.55.

Capstone Mining (OTCMKTS:CSFFF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Capstone Mining had a net margin of 23.02% and a return on equity of 12.57%. The company had revenue of $204.06 million during the quarter.

About Capstone Mining

Capstone Mining Corp. engages in the exploration and production of base metals in the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Chile. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, silver, zinc, lead, iron, and gold deposits. It holds interests in the Pinto Valley, an open pit copper mine located in Arizona, the United States; and the Cozamin, an underground, copper-silver mine located in the state of Zacatecas, Mexico.

