Captrust Financial Advisors Buys 2,873 Shares of East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC)

Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) by 1,026.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,153 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,873 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in East West Bancorp were worth $233,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Corient Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of East West Bancorp by 7.3% during the first quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 11,009 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $813,000 after acquiring an additional 748 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of East West Bancorp by 16.8% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 348,963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,016,000 after acquiring an additional 50,309 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of East West Bancorp during the first quarter valued at $836,000. HRT Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of East West Bancorp by 2,981.4% during the first quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 142,328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,503,000 after acquiring an additional 137,709 shares during the period. Finally, M.D. Sass Investors Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of East West Bancorp by 92.4% in the first quarter. M.D. Sass Investors Services Inc. now owns 329,710 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,332,000 after buying an additional 158,319 shares in the last quarter. 87.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get East West Bancorp alerts:

In other East West Bancorp news, Director Molly Campbell sold 515 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.56, for a total transaction of $39,943.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,867 shares in the company, valued at $765,284.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Rudolph Estrada sold 946 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.38, for a total value of $74,147.48. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,287,391.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,977 shares of company stock worth $232,187. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EWBC stock opened at $72.91 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $72.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.87. East West Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.49 and a 12 month high of $82.53.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.18. East West Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.20% and a net margin of 42.12%. The firm had revenue of $444.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $430.71 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that East West Bancorp, Inc. will post 5.85 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 30th. East West Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.25%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on East West Bancorp from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Truist raised their target price on East West Bancorp from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on East West Bancorp from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered East West Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Compass Point raised their target price on East West Bancorp from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. East West Bancorp has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.63.

East West Bancorp Profile

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals in the United States and Greater China. It operates through three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other.

Featured Story: Do investors pay a separate front-end load every time they buy additional shares?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWBC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC).

Receive News & Ratings for East West Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for East West Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.