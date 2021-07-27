Captrust Financial Advisors Buys 5,008 Shares of KB Home (NYSE:KBH)

Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of KB Home (NYSE:KBH) by 2,692.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,194 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,008 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in KB Home were worth $242,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in shares of KB Home by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 29,680 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,381,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of KB Home by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 100,275 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,361,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of KB Home by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 9,075 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $422,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of KB Home by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 43,919 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,044,000 after buying an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of KB Home by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,178 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $194,000 after buying an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KBH stock opened at $40.92 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion, a PE ratio of 9.15 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a 50-day moving average of $42.57. KB Home has a 1-year low of $30.25 and a 1-year high of $52.48.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 22nd. The construction company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. KB Home had a return on equity of 15.64% and a net margin of 8.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 57.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that KB Home will post 6.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 5th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 4th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. KB Home’s payout ratio is 19.17%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on KBH. Seaport Res Ptn raised KB Home from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Seaport Global Securities raised KB Home from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised KB Home from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on KB Home from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on KB Home in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. KB Home presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.79.

KB Home Company Profile

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, second move-up, and active adult homebuyers.

