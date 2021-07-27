Captrust Financial Advisors Has $224,000 Stock Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYD)

Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYD) by 19.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,812 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 930 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF were worth $224,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF by 3.2% in the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 20,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $780,000 after buying an additional 620 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF by 6.3% during the first quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 20,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $782,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF by 31.0% during the first quarter. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. now owns 9,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after acquiring an additional 2,192 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SPYD opened at $39.63 on Tuesday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF has a 52 week low of $26.15 and a 52 week high of $42.64. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $40.74.

