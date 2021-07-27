Captrust Financial Advisors Has $227,000 Position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCP)

Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCP) by 195.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 10,254 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,780 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $227,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $39,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $44,000. First Command Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Prosperity Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $69,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:BSCP opened at $22.35 on Tuesday. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $22.07 and a twelve month high of $22.63. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.34.

