Captrust Financial Advisors Has $239,000 Stock Position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ)

Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ) by 10.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,346 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF were worth $239,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 41.7% in the fourth quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 408 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Gradient Investments LLC increased its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 100.0% in the first quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 356 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the first quarter worth about $51,000.

Shares of IJJ opened at $104.27 on Tuesday. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $64.04 and a 1 year high of $111.27. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $106.19.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

