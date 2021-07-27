Captrust Financial Advisors Purchases 930 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYD)

Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYD) by 19.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,812 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 930 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF were worth $224,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPYD. Ellevest Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $48,000. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $87,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF by 326.6% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 3,475 shares during the period. Finally, Ayalon Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $216,000.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF stock opened at $39.63 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $40.74. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF has a one year low of $26.15 and a one year high of $42.64.

