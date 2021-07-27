Captrust Financial Advisors Raises Position in Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M)

Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M) by 3,134.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,200 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,730 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Macy’s were worth $246,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Macy’s by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 186,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,096,000 after acquiring an additional 6,931 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Macy’s by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 245,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,758,000 after acquiring an additional 29,783 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Macy’s by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,908,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,971,000 after acquiring an additional 146,034 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Macy’s by 173.3% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 209,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,355,000 after acquiring an additional 132,719 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Macy’s by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,672,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,066,000 after acquiring an additional 130,534 shares during the last quarter. 79.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Paul Griscom sold 1,350 shares of Macy’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.59, for a total value of $26,446.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,357 shares in the company, valued at $26,583.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Danielle L. Kirgan sold 70,856 shares of Macy’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.97, for a total value of $1,344,138.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 58,273 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,105,438.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 149,735 shares of company stock worth $2,841,310 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on M shares. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on Macy’s from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Macy’s from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Macy’s from $11.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. TheStreet raised Macy’s from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Macy’s from $16.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.29.

NYSE:M opened at $17.45 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 2.08. Macy’s, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.57 and a 52-week high of $22.30. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70.

Macy’s (NYSE:M) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.80. Macy’s had a positive return on equity of 2.78% and a negative net margin of 1.36%. The business had revenue of $4.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($2.03) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Macy’s, Inc. will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Macy’s Profile

Macy's, Inc, an omnichannel retail organization, operates stores, websites, and mobile applications under the Macy's, Bloomingdale's, and bluemercury brands. It sells a range of merchandise, including apparel and accessories for men, women, and kids; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods.

