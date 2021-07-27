Captrust Financial Advisors Raises Stake in BHP Group (NYSE:BBL)

Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of BHP Group (NYSE:BBL) by 401.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,821 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,059 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in BHP Group were worth $221,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in BHP Group during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its holdings in BHP Group by 67.0% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 501 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in BHP Group by 272.7% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,737 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 1,271 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new stake in BHP Group during the 1st quarter worth about $115,000. Finally, Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL purchased a new stake in shares of BHP Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $208,000.

Get BHP Group alerts:

Shares of NYSE BBL opened at $65.34 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $60.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.42. BHP Group has a 1-year low of $37.88 and a 1-year high of $68.04.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of BHP Group in a report on Monday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised BHP Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on BHP Group from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley raised BHP Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of BHP Group in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.99.

About BHP Group

BHP Group engages in the natural resources business in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. It operates through Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

Read More: Buy-Side Analysts

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BBL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BHP Group (NYSE:BBL).

Receive News & Ratings for BHP Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BHP Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.