CarParts.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTS) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of CarParts.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTS) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $21.40.

Separately, Roth Capital upped their price objective on shares of CarParts.com from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th.

In other news, Director Jay Keith Greyson sold 15,000 shares of CarParts.com stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $270,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 153,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,767,770. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David Meniane sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.24, for a total transaction of $2,024,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 173,423 shares of company stock valued at $3,364,158 in the last quarter. 46.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRTS. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new position in CarParts.com in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Knott David M acquired a new position in shares of CarParts.com during the 1st quarter valued at about $53,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of CarParts.com during the 1st quarter valued at about $227,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CarParts.com during the 1st quarter valued at about $227,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of CarParts.com by 57.4% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 19,853 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 7,239 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.83% of the company’s stock.

PRTS stock opened at $18.25 on Tuesday. CarParts.com has a 12 month low of $9.39 and a 12 month high of $23.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.70. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $17.74. The stock has a market cap of $877.70 million, a PE ratio of -260.71 and a beta of 2.72.

CarParts.com (NASDAQ:PRTS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $144.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $123.62 million. CarParts.com had a negative return on equity of 4.76% and a negative net margin of 0.65%. On average, equities research analysts predict that CarParts.com will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About CarParts.com

CarParts.com, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online provider of aftermarket auto parts and accessories in the United States and the Philippines. It offers replacement parts, such as parts for the exterior of an automobile; mirror products; engine and chassis components, as well as other mechanical and electrical parts; and performance parts and accessories to individual consumers through its network of e-commerce Websites and online marketplaces.

