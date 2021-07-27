Carriage Services (NYSE:CSV) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Carriage Services (NYSE:CSV) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.650-$2.750 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.490. The company issued revenue guidance of $345 million-$355 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $345.26 million.Carriage Services also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $3.100-$3.100 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Carriage Services from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Carriage Services in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They set a buy rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Barrington Research increased their price objective on shares of Carriage Services from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Roth Capital assumed coverage on shares of Carriage Services in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. They set a buy rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Carriage Services currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $46.50.

NYSE:CSV traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $36.50. The company had a trading volume of 46,368 shares, compared to its average volume of 92,584. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The company has a market capitalization of $658.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $36.98. Carriage Services has a twelve month low of $18.91 and a twelve month high of $39.65.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 6th. Carriage Services’s payout ratio is 21.51%.

In other news, SVP Shawn R. Phillips sold 32,198 shares of Carriage Services stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.48, for a total transaction of $1,174,583.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 101,255 shares in the company, valued at $3,693,782.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Steven D. Metzger acquired 1,000 shares of Carriage Services stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $38.19 per share, with a total value of $38,190.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 6,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $229,941.99. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 3,000 shares of company stock valued at $112,730 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 11.30% of the company’s stock.

About Carriage Services

Carriage Services, Inc provides funeral and cemetery services, and merchandise in the United States. It operates through two segments, Funeral Home Operations and Cemetery Operations. The Funeral Home Operations segment engages in the provision of consultation, funeral home facilities for visitation and memorial services, and transportation services; removal and preparation of remains; and sale of caskets and related funeral merchandise.

