Catabasis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CATB) Shares Bought by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Catabasis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CATB) by 39.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,926 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,392 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned about 0.16% of Catabasis Pharmaceuticals worth $107,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Catabasis Pharmaceuticals by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 78,080 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $167,000 after acquiring an additional 6,135 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Catabasis Pharmaceuticals by 55.7% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 21,143 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 7,563 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Catabasis Pharmaceuticals by 19.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 63,128 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $183,000 after acquiring an additional 10,499 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Catabasis Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Catabasis Pharmaceuticals by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,166,782 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,496,000 after acquiring an additional 51,412 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 49.62% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on CATB shares. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH started coverage on Catabasis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Catabasis Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.50.

CATB stock opened at $1.63 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $38.17 million, a PE ratio of -0.18 and a beta of 1.64. Catabasis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $1.25 and a one year high of $8.59. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.98.

Catabasis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CATB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.06). As a group, analysts predict that Catabasis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.56 EPS for the current year.

Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Catabasis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is QLS-215, a monoclonal antibody inhibitor of plasma kallikrein that is in preclinical development for the treatment of hereditary angioedema, a rare, debilitating and potentially life-threatening disease.

