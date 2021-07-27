Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) Issues Earnings Results

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) posted its earnings results on Sunday. The bank reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.14, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Cathay General Bancorp had a net margin of 35.27% and a return on equity of 10.64%.

Shares of Cathay General Bancorp stock traded down $0.08 on Tuesday, reaching $37.02. The stock had a trading volume of 211,056 shares, compared to its average volume of 353,543. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $39.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Cathay General Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $20.59 and a fifty-two week high of $45.19. The company has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a PE ratio of 11.57 and a beta of 1.50.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th were paid a $0.31 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. Cathay General Bancorp’s payout ratio is 43.21%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cathay General Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th.

About Cathay General Bancorp

Cathay General Bancorp is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers commercial mortgage loans, commercial loans, small business administration loans, residential mortgage loans, real estate construction loans, home equity lines of credit, and installment loans to individuals for automobile, household, and other consumer expenditures.

