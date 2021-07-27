Cavco Industries (NASDAQ:CVCO) Price Target Raised to $280.00 at Craig Hallum

Cavco Industries (NASDAQ:CVCO) had its price target upped by investment analysts at Craig Hallum from $266.00 to $280.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the construction company’s stock. Craig Hallum’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 22.59% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cavco Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $246.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, June 28th.

Shares of CVCO stock opened at $228.41 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.69 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The business’s 50-day moving average is $218.47. Cavco Industries has a 52 week low of $162.88 and a 52 week high of $242.06.

Cavco Industries (NASDAQ:CVCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 25th. The construction company reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.79. The firm had revenue of $306.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $306.60 million. Cavco Industries had a net margin of 6.92% and a return on equity of 11.75%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Cavco Industries will post 9.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cavco Industries by 41.7% during the 1st quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 5,100 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,151,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Cavco Industries by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 71,442 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $12,535,000 after purchasing an additional 1,143 shares in the last quarter. West Coast Financial LLC increased its position in Cavco Industries by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. West Coast Financial LLC now owns 33,915 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,652,000 after purchasing an additional 4,702 shares in the last quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Cavco Industries by 32.4% during the 1st quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. now owns 90,101 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $20,328,000 after purchasing an additional 22,054 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new position in Cavco Industries during the 1st quarter worth approximately $334,000. 93.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cavco Industries Company Profile

Cavco Industries, Inc designs, produces, and retails manufactured homes primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Factory-Built Housing and Financial Services. The company markets its manufactured homes under the Cavco, Fleetwood, Palm Harbor, Fairmont, Friendship, Chariot Eagle, and Destiny brands.

