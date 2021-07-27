CCFNB Bancorp (OTCMKTS:CCFN) Stock Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $45.08

CCFNB Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CCFN) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $45.08 and traded as high as $52.00. CCFNB Bancorp shares last traded at $52.00, with a volume of 303 shares changing hands.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 5th were given a $1.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 3.6%.

CCFNB Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for First Columbia Bank & Trust Co that provides banking and related financial services to individual, business, and government customers. It accepts checking, savings, money market, interest checking, individual retirement, and repo sweep accounts, as well as certificates of deposit, and demand and time deposits.

