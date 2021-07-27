CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK) Shares Sold by Fiduciary Trust Co.

Fiduciary Trust Co. reduced its position in shares of CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK) by 10.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,242 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 743 shares during the quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co.’s holdings in CDK Global were worth $337,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of CDK Global by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 26,815 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,577,000 after buying an additional 524 shares during the period. FIL Ltd raised its position in CDK Global by 31.8% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 337,635 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $17,500,000 after acquiring an additional 81,496 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in CDK Global by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 24,906 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,291,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of CDK Global by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 16,019 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $830,000 after purchasing an additional 1,313 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of CDK Global by 18.7% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 30,816 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,597,000 after purchasing an additional 4,847 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CDK opened at $48.36 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.89 billion, a PE ratio of 19.23 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50. CDK Global, Inc. has a 12-month low of $41.21 and a 12-month high of $55.51. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.89.

CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The software maker reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $433.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $428.86 million. CDK Global had a negative return on equity of 116.27% and a net margin of 57.81%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.92 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that CDK Global, Inc. will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 21st were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 18th. CDK Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.67%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CDK. TheStreet lowered shares of CDK Global from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered CDK Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. CDK Global has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.40.

CDK Global, Inc engages in the provision of integrated information technology and digital marketing solutions to the automotive retail industry. It operates through following segments: CDK North America and CDK International. The CDK North America segment provides technology-based solutions. The CDK International segment caters to the United States and Canada.

