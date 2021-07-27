Cedar Realty Trust (NYSE:CDR) and Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT) Head-To-Head Review

Cedar Realty Trust (NYSE:CDR) and Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends and valuation.

Volatility & Risk

Get Cedar Realty Trust alerts:

Cedar Realty Trust has a beta of 1.62, meaning that its share price is 62% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Industrial Logistics Properties Trust has a beta of 1, meaning that its share price has a similar volatility profile to the S&P 500.

This table compares Cedar Realty Trust and Industrial Logistics Properties Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cedar Realty Trust 1.81% 0.70% 0.19% Industrial Logistics Properties Trust 36.22% 8.50% 4.01%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Cedar Realty Trust and Industrial Logistics Properties Trust, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cedar Realty Trust 0 1 1 0 2.50 Industrial Logistics Properties Trust 1 2 1 0 2.00

Cedar Realty Trust presently has a consensus target price of $19.00, indicating a potential upside of 20.63%. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust has a consensus target price of $26.00, indicating a potential downside of 3.67%. Given Cedar Realty Trust’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Cedar Realty Trust is more favorable than Industrial Logistics Properties Trust.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Cedar Realty Trust and Industrial Logistics Properties Trust’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cedar Realty Trust $135.54 million 1.58 -$1.07 million $2.88 5.47 Industrial Logistics Properties Trust $254.57 million 6.92 $82.07 million $1.86 14.51

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust has higher revenue and earnings than Cedar Realty Trust. Cedar Realty Trust is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Industrial Logistics Properties Trust, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

41.1% of Cedar Realty Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 85.9% of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.1% of Cedar Realty Trust shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.4% of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Cedar Realty Trust pays an annual dividend of $0.26 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.7%. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust pays an annual dividend of $1.32 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.9%. Cedar Realty Trust pays out 9.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust pays out 71.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Cedar Realty Trust has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Industrial Logistics Properties Trust has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Summary

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust beats Cedar Realty Trust on 9 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cedar Realty Trust

Cedar Realty Trust, Inc. is a fully-integrated real estate investment trust which focuses on the ownership, operation and redevelopment of grocery-anchored shopping centers in high-density urban markets from Washington, D.C. to Boston. The Company's portfolio (excluding properties treated as "held for sale") comprises 54 properties, with approximately 8.1 million square feet of gross leasable area.

About Industrial Logistics Properties Trust

ILPT is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, that owns and leases industrial and logistics properties throughout the United States. ILPT is managed by the operating subsidiary of The RMR Group Inc. (Nasdaq: RMR), an alternative asset management company that is headquartered in Newton, MA.

Receive News & Ratings for Cedar Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cedar Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.